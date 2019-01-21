Thousands sign up for new cardless bank account

Nedbank's new mobile/cardless account, MobiMoney, has proved to be a hit with more than 50,000 people signing up in less than eight weeks.

The account was piloted in the Soweto, Tembisa, Mamelodi and Soshanguve areas late last year.

According to Nedbank, the most popular transactions done by MobiMoney users have been money transfers, withdrawals and deposits, as well as airtime purchases and DStv account payments - all of which are free of charge to the customer.

Almost 30% of the new MobiMoney clients who signed up for the cardless account during the pilot launch were not yet clients of Nedbank.