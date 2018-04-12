Beware of policies with no cover for existing illness

Beware of relying on a life policy offered with no questions asked about your health - you or your family can be out of pocket if your claim is rejected due to a pre-existing condition.

Judge Ron McLaren, the ombudsman for long-term insurance, in the latest OmBuzz newsletter, says it is important that you know what you are buying when you buy life assurance. It's important too, to understand that it all boils down to the wording in your policy document.

A life policy that is issued without the life company asking you any questions about your health and lifestyle, or where it makes only a few inquiries in this regard, often has a pre-existing exclusion clause, he says.

This means that you will not receive a payout from the policy if any condition you had before taking out the policy leads to a claim during the applicable period. Depending on the wording of the policy contract, the applicable period could be a stated period, or it could be for the policy's entire term.