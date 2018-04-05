Declaring health issues can boost pension

If you have any health issues, smoke or have been working a stressful job, you could improve your pension in retirement by buying what is known as an enhanced pension or annuity with all or some of your savings.

Pension and retirement annuity fund members have to buy a monthly pension or annuity at retirement with at least two-thirds of their savings.

At retirement you can choose to buy a pension from a life assurer that guarantees to pay you a certain amount or a certain amount with increases for the rest of your life.

These pensions are known as guaranteed annuities.

If you don't want to buy a guaranteed annuity, you have to take the much more risky option of investing your savings in what is known as an investment-linked living

annuity and drawing a more uncertain income from these investments.

Alternatively, you can split your savings between the two annuity types, covering your basic needs with a guaranteed annuity and taking more chances with investments to provide an income boost when markets favour you.