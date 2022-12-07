Bucs supporters go beyond football
Fans form stokvel to support each other during difficult times
By Sibongile Mashaba - 07 December 2022 - 07:56
When supporters of soccer giants Orlando Pirates came together to start a club, they realised as years went by that they had become so close and needed to do more to help each other in times of need.
Hence in 2015, after years of being members of the fans club, they formed the Great Ladies Women’s League which they decided would be a stokvel that would go a long way in ensuring that they are there for each other during difficult times...
