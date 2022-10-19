He said the stokvel had 50 members when it started, but due to the pandemic many had lost their jobs and were unable to keep up with their payments.
Unique Social Club more than just a burial society
Group also helps indigent, struggling community members
Unique Social Club is more than just a burial society. For over 20 years, the stokvel has been offering a helping hand to residents of Tembisa, on the East Rand.
Established in 1999, Unique Social Club was formed after a group of friends noticed that people in their community were not prepared for certain eventualities when there was a funeral.
“Whenever people died, the affected family would not have enough money for the burial costs. In some instances, we would find that there was no money for food or that there’s nothing at all,” the stokvel secretary Johannes Shilajoe said.
“We would put heads together and collect between R20 and R50 among ourselves to give to that family. We then decided to form a club, look for members and then make monthly contributions for payouts when a person loses a loved one.”
Wearing their black and beige branded uniform, Shilajoe said they meet every second week of the month to pay their contributions, which they deposit into the stokvel’s bank account.
He said at the general meetings, they discussed how they have been doing in terms of contributions for that month and those who have to pay fines paid them. They also contribute towards the food they have on the day.
“We have a constitution and according to that document, if a person does not contribute for three months, they are no longer members, but they are welcome to rejoin.
“If a member owes a month’s contribution and they have a funeral, we take two month’s contributions from their payout. If you owe two months, we take four months’ contributions and if it is more than three months [without payment], we do not pay out at all,” Shilajoe said.
He said the stokvel had 50 members when it started, but due to the pandemic many had lost their jobs and were unable to keep up with their payments.
“We did not reduce the amount paid out when there is a bereavement because it is in our constitution. We would have to change the constitution first to reduce or increase payouts.
“This [pandemic] presented a lot of challenges for us. We now have fewer members and sometimes struggle to even pay out, and have to find other means so that we have enough money to give to a member who has suffred bereavement.
“There are instances when a member has a bereavement and we have to pay out, but because we don’t have enough money some of us have to make contributions to top up so that the member gets the full amount because they made their monthly contributions,” Shilajoe said.
He said some of the successes were celebrated during their anniversary, which showed people in their community that the society was “alive and kicking”.
“We regard ourselves as a social club. When there is a problem in the community, we make contributions. We take money from the club and give it to the people who need it at the time.
“When someone tells us about a dire situation, we take the little that we have and help that family out. They don’ have to be a member of our social club for us to do that. This is what we have been doing over the years, and that is what we want to continue doing.”
He said when a club member has a birthday party or wedding, they also contribute to buy a cake, dress or gift.
The stokvel’s executive also meets every first week of the month and t allows anyone above the age of 18 to join. “One of our goals is to find more members so that we can increase our contributions. We have also written to our former members to rejoin us next year.
“Once we know whether they are coming back, we will then open for new members. We’re giving first preference to our former members, but other people are welcome to join us next year,” Shilajoe said.
Established: August 5 1999
Members: Less than 20
Contribution: R200 monthly
Covered: 12 people, plus member
Payout: R10,000 per member and R6,000 for each dependant
