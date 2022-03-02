Business

Honda to suspend car and motorcycle exports to Russia

By Reuters - 02 March 2022 - 13:42
Honda will temporarily suspend car and motorcycle exports to Russia.
Honda will temporarily suspend car and motorcycle exports to Russia.
Image: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Honda Motor said on Wednesday it has suspended its car and motorcycle exports to Russia, as countries impose stricter sanctions on Russia in protest against its invasion of Ukraine.

A Honda spokesperson told Reuters that exports to Russia were already suspended as of Wednesday, without elaborating on when the suspension took effect.

Individual dealers sell Honda vehicles in Russia since the automaker does not have factories in the country. Honda sold 1,406 new cars in Russia in fiscal 2020 which ended in March 2021.

Honda cited logistics and finance issues as the reason for the suspension, specifically exporting the vehicles and making payments.

Mitsubishi Motor Corp said on Tuesday it may suspend production and sale of its cars in Russia citing potential supply chain disruptions as a result of sanctions on Russia.

Mazda Motor Corp also plans to halt exports of auto parts to Russia, Japan's Nikkei newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Reuters

JSE reports 6% drop in annual profit

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange Ltd (JSE) on Tuesday reported a 6% drop in profit for 2021, mainly due to declining interest income.
Business
2 hours ago

BMW halts export of cars to Russia, expects production interruptions

The German carmaker BMW said on Tuesday it had halted the export of cars to Russia and would stop production on the ground there
Business
5 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Kharkiv aftermath
Budget 2022 - Is treasury on the money?