Shacks built under powerlines because of housing backlog
Shacks built under Eskom pylons in order to jump the housing queue, houses painted in people's names a day before allocation and business forums stopping projects to benefit.
These are some of the problems that were laid bare by Colin Pitso, chief director of beneficiary management in the Gauteng department of human settlements in a seminar held in Pretoria on Tuesday...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.