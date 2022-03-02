Nigerian Senate rejects diaspora vote, special seats for women

Nigeria's Senate on Tuesday voted to reject changes to the constitution to allow citizens living abroad to vote in national elections, while a provision to allocate special seats for women to increase their political representation failed to pass.

Voters in Africa's most populous nation will go to the polls to elect a new president and parliament in February 2023. Hopes that Nigeria's diaspora would take part were dashed when only 29 senators out of the 92 present supported the provision.

For a constitutional bill to pass, it requires the support of at least two-thirds of the 109-member senate.

Nigeria's diaspora population was estimated at 1.7 million as of 2020 by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs.