SIU eyeing assets in Digital Vibes probe
The SIU is now after the money and has not ruled out attaching property.
Some of the monies that were paid to a company at the centre of a corruption scandal within the health department were being moved to family members and other businesses of those who run it.
According to the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), which was granted a preservation order to freeze about R22m held in bank and investment accounts linked to Digital Vibes, the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) had to issue a notice to stop the movement of funds...
