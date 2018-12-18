Co-operative water-wise farming a game changer

A lack of job opportunities and stark poverty, coupled with an abundance of land suitable for farming, led to the establishment in 2006 of the Ixhiba co-operative by six women in the Imbali township near Pietermaritzburg.

Today, Ixhiba grows hydroponic tomatoes; green, yellow and red peppers; cucumbers; spinach; beetroot and lettuce with great success.

With hydroponic farming, plants are supported by a water and nutrient mixture, rather than soil. Plants can be grown closer together and in smaller spaces and hydroponics uses less water because the water is recycled.

Ixhiba co-operative member Hlaleleni Buthelezi (64) said they opted for hydroponic farming because they wanted to save water, and with the drought challenges recently faced by the country, their choice was a wise one.

“We try to save as much water as we can while at the same time making sure that we get good crops that are of high quality,” she said.

Buthelezi said when they started, they had no budget.