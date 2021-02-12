Budget Speech competition finalists tackle complex economic scenarios

Future economists warn against SARB changes

Future economists believe that a change in the mandate and ownership of the SA Reserve Bank (SARB) would be detrimental to already poor economic growth.



The postgraduate and undergraduate students from various universities, who have made it to the top 19 of the Nedbank and Old Mutual Budget Speech competition, were responding to one of the challenging economic scenarios they had to research and explore...