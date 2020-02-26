Top economics students give views on NHI

Thabang Khumalo had to helplessly watch his father struggle to get proper medical assistance at a hospital in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga.

Khumalo, 23, a BCom economics student at the University of Limpopo, hopes the government will pass the NHI bill to help people from disadvantaged backgrounds, like his father.

"I remember that morning we called an ambulance for my father who was very sick. It never came; we were forced to hire a taxi and drive 20 minutes to the local hospital.

"When we got there he further stayed for another 20 minutes at the reception with no help. Sadly two days after, he passed away and I believe that if he got proper medical care maybe his life could have been spared," Khumalo said.

Khumalo is one of 20 students in the finals of the Nedbank and Old Mutual budget speech competition which culminates with the delivery of the national budget speech today.