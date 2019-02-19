Budget speech competition finalists vie for top prizes

Future economists have been given a chance to share their views on South Africa’s current economic environment.

These are students who have made it to the top 20 finals in the Nedbank and Old Mutual budget speech competition which is under way at Crystal Towers hotel in Cape Town. The competition attracts entries from visionary economic students across the country.

Five students among the 10 finalists in the postgraduate category are from Wits University.

The students have been given real life topics to discuss about the country’s economic environment while trying to impress a panel of judges.