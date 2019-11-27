Dagga grannies 'must not be left behind' in rush to cultivate cannabis

Grandmothers from Umsinga, Impendle, Mzimkhulu, Eshowe and other areas in KwaZulu-Natal must be involved in the export of cannabis.

Speaking at the Cannabis Investment Protocol at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre in Durban, economic development MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube said the government did not want ordinary members of society, who were involved in the planting of marijuana, to be left behind.

“Our focus as government is ordinary communities in rural areas because they have a long history of growing and consuming cannabis – though they have been doing it illegally. Now that government is opening up opportunities, we don’t want ordinary members of society to be marginalised,” she said.