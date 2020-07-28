Alcohol distributors want review of medical report that advised booze ban

Alcohol distributors, together with other businesses affected by SA's booze ban, want the Medical Research Council (SAMRC) report which supported the ban reviewed.

The distributors, under the banner of the Alcohol Coalition, have started the #SaveMyLivelihood campaign, which was launched on Tuesday.

“The coalition members have commissioned an independent methodological and statistical review of the SAMRC report which informed the banning of alcohol sales in South Africa,” said the coalition.

The organisation is made up of, among others, the National Liquor Traders Council, the Liquor Traders Association, the SA Liquor Brand Owners Association, Sisonke, SAB, Diageo, Heineken SA, Pernod Ricard SA, Distell and Wines of SA.

“While the report argues that a significant public health improvement would result from an alcohol ban, the review has identified a number of study design and statistical modelling limitations, due to the lack of complete data presented, which together make the robustness of its research uncertain,” it said.