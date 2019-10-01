Mmusi Maimane must come clean on claims

Recent reports about DA leader Mmusi Maimane and his alleged R4m house and the Toyota Fortuner said to have been paid for by the Steinhoff boss Markus Jooste is a clear sign that indeed this country is led by corrupt individuals.

These so-called leaders don't care about the people but only themselves and their friends and relatives.

Over the past years, we were made to believe that it is only the ANC that is corrupt to such an extent that the word "corruption" has become synonymous with the ANC and its leaders.