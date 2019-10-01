Mmusi Maimane must come clean on claims
Recent reports about DA leader Mmusi Maimane and his alleged R4m house and the Toyota Fortuner said to have been paid for by the Steinhoff boss Markus Jooste is a clear sign that indeed this country is led by corrupt individuals.
These so-called leaders don't care about the people but only themselves and their friends and relatives.
Over the past years, we were made to believe that it is only the ANC that is corrupt to such an extent that the word "corruption" has become synonymous with the ANC and its leaders.
The unfortunate part is that the poor masses are the ones who suffer the most when these leaders engage in corrupt activities. This has to stop.
Maimane must come clean on these allegations and not only on social media but he must provide us with the evidence to prove the contrary.
The same goes for those making those allegations. We can't have leaders who fight their political battles based on fake news. In the final analysis, Maimane must account. We need to know if indeed the DA is truly led by ethical leaders as they claim.
Tom Mhlanga, Braamfontein
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.