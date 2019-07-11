No, medical aids haven't gone rogue

A Gauteng doctor was recently sentenced to five years' imprisonment after being convicted of 259 counts of medical aid fraud.

He used a "runner" who provided details of medical aid members to him and then billed the scheme fraudulently.

The scheme identified a sharp spike in his claims and some members contacted the scheme complaining about claims submitted on their accounts without their knowledge and no service having been rendered to them.

In another recent incident, independent pharmacies were found to be colluding with members by claiming from schemes and sharing the money. We discovered this when instead of sending us the supplier invoices we requested, the pharmacy sent the list by mistake.

Here are other examples of fraud, waste and abuse of medical aid funds:

. a doctor billed for seeing more than 80 patients in a single day - some were dead,

. a doctor billed R4m for hearing aids. This may translate to seeing more than 20,000 patients,

. a dentist claimed for teeth that had long been extracted,

. a physiotherapist billed for 100 appointments in one day,

. a doctor who saw patients in Durban, Bloemfontein and Pretoria on the same day.