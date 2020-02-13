Union takes SAB to competition authorities over retrenchments

Fawu deputy general secretary Mngomezulu Mayoyo accused the company of putting profits before worker.

"The SAB late last year retrenched 33 workers and the matter was referred to the Competition Commission because this action transgressed the merger conditions.

"While we are waiting for the Competition Commission to deal with the matter of the 33 employees, the SAB this month decided to embark on another process that would see more than 800 workers being retrenched. The company isn't allowed to break the rules set by the Competition Commission," said Mayoyo.

He added that though the restructuring process was currently before the Commission for Conciliation, Arbitration and Mediation, the process will largely hinge the Competition Commission verdict.

"If the Competition Commission says the retrenchment process is violating merger rules, this means the CCMA process will go ahead. However, if the competition authorities say the retrench process is legal then we will head to the CCMA to deal with the process," he said.

SAB was not immediately available for comment. However, the company confirmed to SowetanLIVE's sister publication Business Day that 500 workers faced the axe as part of a review of its operations "in light of the prevailing economic conditions in SA". The company employs about 5,697 people.

The company further told Business Day the looming job cuts were not in contravention of the conditions AB InBev agreed to as part of the merger deal, saying the job cuts were due "regulatory uncertainty, above-inflation excise rates, as well as the prevailing trading conditions in the SA economy."