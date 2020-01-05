Meatless burgers, hemp cocktails and pasta straws - 2019's eco-friendly food trends.

From cockroach milk to beer made from waste water, a raft of eco-friendly food trends hit menus and supermarket shelves in 2019 vowing not to add to the world's carbon emissions.

Here are seven ways to keep the seasonal revelry going while shrinking carbon footprint:

1. Rise of the flexitarians

Plant-based burgers went mainstream with fast food giants Burger King and McDonald's joining the fray. Burger King's Impossible Whopper was so successful there are multiple vegetarian options now being planned.

Fish substitutes are entering the market too, including tuna made from a blend of six legumes and algae oil. Such alternative proteins cut down greenhouse gas emissions associated with livestock farming and industrial-scale fishing.

2. Bugs take centre stage

Grub granola, cockroach milk and silk worm vanilla ice-cream are just a few offerings to make insects less icky and more appealing to diners. Bugs are high in protein and vitamins, but low in emissions and require less land and water.

Some are even hoping farming insects could help clean up palm oil's tarnished image.

3. Hemp hits a high

With the 2018 Farm Bill legalising farmers to grow industrial hemp in the United States, cannabidiol (CBD)-infused foods and drinks are here to stay.

Proponents say hemp - from which CBD is derived from - has many sustainable aspects as it can provide food, shelter, clothes and energy.

There is confusion over their safety and legality in both the United States and Britain, but that has not stopped companies like Ben & Jerry's from announcing plans for their own CBD-based products.