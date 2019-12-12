KFC says 'sorry' to ZCC over billboard

Fast food restaurant chain Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) apologised to the Zion Christian Church for using the word "Moria" in its billboard advertising a new outlet without ZCC's permission.

The restaurant apologised after the church issued a statement to its millions of congregants, urging them not to support the business in Viking village near Moria, Polokwane.

KFC admitted to Sowetan that a few days before the launch of its Boyne branch it had used the word "Moria" on its billboard mounted at Paledi Mall in Mankweng, less than 15km from Zion City.

KFC executive human resources and development manager Eddie Vercueil said they had since removed the billboard and unconditionally apologised to the church.

"It was a mistake on our part that we had to use the word Moria instead of Boyne. We have written a letter of apology to the church and we were told the letter will be withdrawn," he said.