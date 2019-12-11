Motsepe Foundation puts smiles on disadvantaged kids

Thousands of children braved the wet weather yesterday and flocked to Orlando Stadium to get early Christmas gifts from the Motsepe Foundation.

The children, who were soaking wet from the rain that has been falling nonstop in Gauteng for days, received gifts including soccer balls, toy cars, skipping ropes and dolls.

Although the queues were long, the children did not seem to mind and were all smiles after receiving their gifts during the foundation's 20th edition of the drive.

Orphans from the Orlando Children's Home were among the excited children who went to the stadium.

Child caregiver Irene Mkhabela said the children were more than happy to receive their Christmas gifts early.

"They don't have parents and families to bring them gifts at the home, so this day has brought them so much happiness and excitement."

Mining mogul Patrice Motsepe arrived with his wife Precious Moloi-Motsepe. Motsepe was seen playing with some children inside a marquee.

A seven-year-old orphan who cannot be named to protect her identity said: "I received a skipping rope and got to have fun with Mr [Patrice] Motsepe, who I only got to see on TV ... and [may] God bless him for taking care of us. We normally share toys but today, I got one that is mine."