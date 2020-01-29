Chippa throws party to mark a decade as high-riding Bucs visit

Blood, sweat and a lot of sacrifices have kept Siviwe Mpengesi's club Chippa United going for the past 10 years.

As part of their birthday celebrations, the Port Elizabeth-based Absa Premiership side have lined up a number of activities for their fans and will use their league fixture against Orlando Pirates at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday to mark the occasion.

"I must say it's really a moment that we must celebrate," Mpengesi said.

"Everyone who starts a football team has a vision of ending in the PSL. It's something that is not for everyone. The fact that your club is in the PSL means that your team is competing against the best soccer teams in the country.

"So that is something that I appreciate and cherish. I think it deserves to be celebrated."

Mpengesi bought Mbekweni Cosmos' Vodacom League (now ABC Motsepe) status, and after helping the club to save its status in February 2010, launched his new team under the name of Chippa United.

The club spent one season in the semi-professional ranks before gaining promotion to the National First Division in 2011.

Due to lack of experience the Chilli Boys were relegated, but once again came back to the NFD, which is now called the Glad Africa Championship.