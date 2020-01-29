Chippa throws party to mark a decade as high-riding Bucs visit
Blood, sweat and a lot of sacrifices have kept Siviwe Mpengesi's club Chippa United going for the past 10 years.
As part of their birthday celebrations, the Port Elizabeth-based Absa Premiership side have lined up a number of activities for their fans and will use their league fixture against Orlando Pirates at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday to mark the occasion.
"I must say it's really a moment that we must celebrate," Mpengesi said.
"Everyone who starts a football team has a vision of ending in the PSL. It's something that is not for everyone. The fact that your club is in the PSL means that your team is competing against the best soccer teams in the country.
"So that is something that I appreciate and cherish. I think it deserves to be celebrated."
Mpengesi bought Mbekweni Cosmos' Vodacom League (now ABC Motsepe) status, and after helping the club to save its status in February 2010, launched his new team under the name of Chippa United.
The club spent one season in the semi-professional ranks before gaining promotion to the National First Division in 2011.
Due to lack of experience the Chilli Boys were relegated, but once again came back to the NFD, which is now called the Glad Africa Championship.
"If one were to ask what was the highlight of Chippa United in this past 10 years, I would say it was taking the team from Cape Town and bringing it to the Eastern Cape.
"Though we might be based in PE we have taken some of our matches to East London, which made the team an Eastern Cape club and no longer a 'Chippa Mpengesi' team."
The chairman is notorious for his hasty decision-making and for being trigger happy when it comes to hiring and firing of coaches, but he cannot be faulted for being able to run and fund the entire running of the club out of his own pocket.
While they have had a couple of technical sponsors on board, the Chilli Boys have struggled to secure a main sponsor.
"It's been tough to run the club with limited funding, but I praise God for helping us to keep this club going.
"This is not a profit-making business instead it takes a lot from our pockets. I really thank my family for the sacrifices that they have made."
Fixtures (3.30pm unless stated)
Friday: Maritzburg v CPT City, Harry Gwala Stadium, 8pm
Saturday: Chippa v Pirates, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium; Arrows v SuperSport, Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium; Highlands v Baroka, Makhulong
Sunday: Leopards v Stellenbosch, Thohoyandou Stadium; AmaZulu v Polokwane, Kings Park Stadium,
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.