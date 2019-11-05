Biochemist and entrepreneur Nokuthula Fihla launches her own washing powder brand

Biochemist and entrepreneur Nokuthula Fihla quit her high paying job to launch her own washing powder brand called Gogo's Washing Powder.

Gogo's Washing Powder is black-owned and produced in a small factory in Midway, Soweto. Fihla, who was born in Dlamini, also in Soweto, decided to produce her own soap to empower local people through job opportunities.

The aspiring businesswoman started producing the soap in October last year after months of testing and making sure the product was good as well as different.

"Turning 50 was a motivation for me to stop working and do my own thing. I knew that if I don't do it now, I will live with regrets. My aim is

to empower communities around here," Fihla said.

Like all soaps in the market who rely on a certain strength, Gogo's Washing Powder boasts a fast action and stain remover. The soap comes in 150g plastic bags, 5 litres, 10 litres and 20 litres.

"The soap has a lasting foam and is good for soaking clothes. That is why our pay-off line is Faka Amanzi Uzobona (pour water and you will see).

"It took us forever to get the formula right but we made sure that it does the job and it is not harsh on the hands."