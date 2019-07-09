Looking for a side hustle? Apply on Gumtree or post a free ad

Last year was a tough financial year for many South Africans. With VAT, petrol price increases, Eskom tariff hikes and rising inflation, it seems everything is going up, except salaries.

It's no surprise that many full-time employees are turning to side hustles to stretch their household budgets. On Gumtree alone, there are more than 100,000 entrepreneurs making extra cash. “A side hustle is any job or source of income you may have aside from your day job,” says Estelle Nagel, marketing manager for Gumtree South Africa. “You can do this remotely, in the evenings or over weekends.”

Some have even turned their side hustle into their full-time gig. “A long-standing client of ours, Eco Furniture and Design, started selling baby furniture from their garage, then a container, then a small factory. Today, they have three factories and have employed more than 200 people.

“Lamla Princess Gqolodashe reached out to us via Facebook. She was only 20 years old when she started selling household appliances on Gumtree for extra cash and within a year, she employed two staff members and has expanded her business to include party hiring,” says Nagel.