Hard work pays off and puts Nduduzo Nyanda in driving seat
As Uber's country manager, part of Nduduzo Nyanda's job is to deliver the best possible experience for riders and driver-partners in SA.
Nyanda, 32, has recently been promoted as Uber country manager in SA. His role involves focusing on managing the operational functions of the SA business.
"I am responsible for building and nurturing relationships with stakeholders, regulators and corporates in different cities in order for the business to grow and raise its profile.
"I love that I work for the organisation that is always looking at innovation and ideas that set us apart from everyone. The best part of my job is working with my team, we have incredible people at Uber who are smart and hard working something that makes my job a lot easier."
While growing up in Mofolo, Soweto, his parents taught him about the importance of education and that it was the only key to success.
"They told me that I needed to work hard to succeed in life. I grew up with a supportive family and making them proud has been my biggest achievement in life," he says.
Nyanda holds a BA degree in politics, philosophy and urban planning politics and he recently acquired a master's degree in development planning from the University of Witwatersrand.
"I am honoured that I get to do what I love with the company that supports and is committed to offering equal opportunities. Uber advocates for diversity and is inclusive which is showcased throughout its employee culture and policies."
Nyanda says he finds it easy to deal with challenges as he is a calm and patient person.
"I have developed an understanding that some things take time to get right and this has allowed me to look at various situations from a variety of perspectives. In the same breath, some of challenges we face at Uber are fast paced and I am lucky to be surrounded by a team that is always on the ball. Every challenge that I come across is an opportunity for me not only to develop my problem-solving skills but to learn new skills."
Nyanda describes himself as someone who has a positive disposition and enjoys the company of people. "I believe I am a humble person who works extremely hard and when I get excited about something I tend to get obsessed and would want to see it succeed."
