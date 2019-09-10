Hard work pays off and puts Nduduzo Nyanda in driving seat

As Uber's country manager, part of Nduduzo Nyanda's job is to deliver the best possible experience for riders and driver-partners in SA.

Nyanda, 32, has recently been promoted as Uber country manager in SA. His role involves focusing on managing the operational functions of the SA business.

"I am responsible for building and nurturing relationships with stakeholders, regulators and corporates in different cities in order for the business to grow and raise its profile.

"I love that I work for the organisation that is always looking at innovation and ideas that set us apart from everyone. The best part of my job is working with my team, we have incredible people at Uber who are smart and hard working something that makes my job a lot easier."

While growing up in Mofolo, Soweto, his parents taught him about the importance of education and that it was the only key to success.

"They told me that I needed to work hard to succeed in life. I grew up with a supportive family and making them proud has been my biggest achievement in life," he says.