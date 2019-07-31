Denel says it is pursuing civil and criminal action against former executives following several forensic investigations into alleged fraud and misappropriation of money.

Danie du Toit‚ the group CEO‚ said in a statement he has already received several reports concerning improper transactions‚ irregular appointments and potential fraud‚ while other investigations are in advanced stages.

The investigation reports were referred to independent legal firms to review the evidence and to help Denel with the implementation of the recommendations.

“We started with thorough investigations more than six months ago‚ shortly after the appointment of the new Denel board‚” he said.

Flowing from the reports on the investigations‚ Denel said‚ it had already taken a number of corrective steps‚ including: