Entrepreneurs learn how to pitch to investors

About 500 entrepreneurs will gather in Sandton, Johannesburg, on Saturday to learn one of the most crucial skills in growing a business - pitching to investors.

These entrepreneurs will be part of one of eight Engen Pitch and Polish workshop events over the next nine weeks.

Celebrating its 10-year anniversary, the workshop provides a platform for entrepreneurs to learn how to pitch their business ideas to investors.

These can be ideas for a start-up business or one to grow an existing enterprise.

The competition is run through a partnership between Engen Petroleum, Nedbank and Raizcorp.

From all the entry forms received, five are then shortlisted to pitch on the day. In Johannesburg and surrounding areas, 496 entries were received from entrepreneurs in various economic sectors.

"During the workshop they will get polished and they will pitch to a panel of three expert judges at the end of the day. The winner will then move to the second round of the competition," said Raizcorp project manager Bronwyn Echardt.