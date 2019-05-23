Reserve Bank keeps interest rate unchanged, as widely expected

As expected, the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.75% on Thursday.

All 22 economists polled by Bloomberg had expected the repo rate to remain unchanged despite lower inflation and a weaker economic outlook — with expectations that the economy contracted in the first quarter of the year.

The Bank adopted a more dovish stance in its statement, indicating that there may be room for interest rate cuts this year. "Average inflation expectations have been declining slowly since the end of 2017," Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago said.

Inflation is expected to moderate this year and the Bank has made it clear it would prefer to see inflation anchored at the mid-point of its 3%-6% inflation target range. In April, inflation was below the mid-point, at 4.4%.

The Bank now expects inflation to average 4.5% this year, down from March's projection of 4.8%. It expects 5.1% next year from 5.3%, and 4.6% in 2021 from 4.7%.

"Recent monthly inflation outcomes have remained around the mid-point of the inflation target range, in part due to weak demand and positive inflation surprises. The medium-term inflation outlook has moderated slightly," Kganyago said.

The Bank highlighted the risks to growth as first quarter GDP looks set to contract based on weak performances in mining, manufacturing and retail. "Domestically, electricity supply constraints and protracted strike in a major gold mine contributed to a weak first-quarter performance," he said.