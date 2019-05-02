The inland price of 95 unleaded petrol is now R16.67 and 93 unleaded is R16.50. At the coast‚ the prices are R16.03 for 95 unleaded and R16.07 for 93 unleaded.

It’s the fifth straight increase in fuel prices in 2019 and the second-highest fuel price on record‚ after prices peaked at R17.08 in October 2018.

Analysts have warned that the rising price of Brent crude oil and the weaker exchange rate will lead to further fuel price increases in coming months.

The wholesale price of 500ppm sulphur diesel has increased 1c a litre‚ while 50ppm stays the same.

