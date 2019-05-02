South Africa

No end in sight to rising petrol price pain

By Motor News Reporter - 02 May 2019 - 09:10
Petrol is set for another increase.
Petrol is set for another increase.
Image: 123RF/Vojtech Vlk

Analysts warn of further fuel price increases in coming months

Crude oil reached its highest level since November‚ after the US decided to end a sanctions waiver on Iranian oil imports. The price rose to more than $70 (about R1‚011) a barrel compared with $54.11 (about R782)at the start of the year.

The inland price of 95 unleaded petrol is now R16.67 and 93 unleaded is R16.50. At the coast‚ the prices are R16.03 for 95 unleaded and R16.07 for 93 unleaded.

It’s the fifth straight increase in fuel prices in 2019 and the second-highest fuel price on record‚ after prices peaked at R17.08 in October 2018.

Analysts have warned that the rising price of Brent crude oil and the weaker exchange rate will lead to further fuel price increases in coming months.

The wholesale price of 500ppm sulphur diesel has increased 1c a litre‚ while 50ppm stays the same.

- TMG Digital

READ MORE:

Another fuel hike to hit consumers pockets hard and increase taxi fares

Consumers will dig deep into their pockets as the price of all grades of petrol will go up by 54 cents a litre from midnight on Tuesday April ...
News
2 days ago

Motorists to dig deep as fuel price increases

Motorists will be hit hard once again on Tuesday midnight when all grades of petrol go up by 54 cents with the energy department citing local and ...
News
3 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Water, jobs and illegal immigration: This is the state of Johannesburg
Caught on camera: Woman gets mugged then mugs attacker
X