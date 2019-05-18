Employees in the future will work fewer hours but at higher productivity levels

The workplace of the future will see employees more educated and working fewer hours but at higher productivity levels.

That’s the view of economist Mike Schussler of Economists SA who has just released the 18th UASA South African Employment Report (SAER).

Schussler said that the retirement age would also be increased within the next two decades in most of the world, but that pension savings would become more important as people would generally live to the age of 100 years within the next four decades.

This also meant that medical insurance or treatment would become much more important, and not only for the aged.

He added that entry-level jobs would require ever more education, and that 20 years of education might well become the norm for employees along with other skills.

Poverty would be relative rather than absolute for all but a very tiny part of the world. However, Schussler stressed, Africa would still have a lot of work to do in this regard.