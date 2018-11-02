South African pilot Tumi Katisi was trending on Friday after the heart-warming tale of her determination to make it through flight school went viral on social media.

Katisi's story was documented by Humans of New York‚ a photoblog with more than 20 million followers that provides a glimpse into the lives of strangers. Founder Brandon Stanton recently came to South Africa to tell people’s stories.

In hers‚ Katisi described how‚ out of desperation‚ she reached out for help to fund her studies but many doors closed in her face.

“In tenth grade we were given an assignment to shadow a professional in the workplace. I wanted to be a doctor at the time‚ so I emailed some hospitals but never got a response‚” the story began.

Instead‚ she ended up spending time with an aunt at the airport.

“I noticed all the pilots had incredible posture. All their hats were lined up on a shelf. Their jackets were all hanging in a row. And that’s when the bug bit me.”

Read the full post by Humans of New York here: