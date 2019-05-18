The Proteas’ team management have confirmed that fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada‚ Lungi Ngidi‚ all-rounder JP Duminy and spinner Tabraiz Shamsi have been cleared to play at the ICC World Cup.

“‘KG’ [Rabada] has been cleared from his back strain‚ Lungi has been cleared from his side strain‚ JP has recovered completely from his right shoulder and Tabraiz Shamsi has recovered from his lower back‚” confirmed team doctor Mohammed Moosajee at the team’s farewell press conference on Saturday ahead of their departure for England on Sunday.

The only injury concern remains premier fast bowler Dale Steyn‚ who has been cleared by a team of specialists to travel to England‚ but is uncertain to play in the opening game against the hosts at the Oval on May 30.

“Dale is making good progress and he is being seen by two of South Africa’s best shoulder specialists‚” Moosajee said.

“He has had numerous scans done‚ which have not revealed anything of significance and we have been reassured by those specialist opinions who have cleared him for the tournament.