More than half of managers, executives appointed in SA last year were women

Annual statistics for top leadership placements show that South African companies are taking gender transformation to heart, with more women than men landing management and senior leadership roles for the first time in 2018.

This is according to data from Jack Hammer, an independent executive search firm, which shows a 36% increase in the number of women appointed to leadership roles compared to 2017, with a total of 52% of roles being filled by women in 2018.

Advaita Naidoo, COO at Jack Hammer, says it is significant to see such a massive jump in a single year.

However, the data shows that 2018 was not an outlier, given that appointments of women consistently rose year-on-year: from 26% in 2015 to 32% (2016), 38% (2017) and, ultimately, 52% last year.