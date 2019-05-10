Mining output drops - power cuts blamed for decline in production

Power cuts in the first quarter of the year have delivered a blow to the mining and manufacturing sectors.

There were 26 days of power cuts up to the end of March. Mining production was also hit hard in recent months by strikes at gold mines led by the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union, where about 15,000 workers downed tools for almost five months at the Driefontein, Kloof and Beatrix mines.

Workers returned to work at the end of last month, which could see a recovery in gold production levels.

Mining production fell 1.1% year in March and was down 3.4% in the first quarter.