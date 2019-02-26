Patrice Motsepe linked startup TymeBank could break even by 2022

TymeBank, one of several digital-only startups aiming to shake up South Africa's banking industry, could break even by 2022, the bank's executives said on Tuesday.

The lender, backed by billionaire Patrice Motsepe's investment group African Rainbow Capital (ARC), has attracted 80,000 customers since a soft launch in November and is targeting 21 million people it says are not adequately served by established rivals.

Deputy CEO Tauriq Keraan told a presentation on Tuesday that TymeBank, which officially launched this week, could break even in 2022 if it attracted 2.2 million active customers and lent to 6 percent of them.

"We really believe that if we push it that hard it is possible for us to get to those kind of numbers in that period," CEO Sandile Shabalala told Reuters, adding that this was earlier than previous expected.