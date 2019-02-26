TymeBank says it’s 50% cheaper than the cheapest

Tymebank, South Africa’s first fully digital bank, says its Everyday account is 50% cheaper than the bank account rated the cheapest in the 2018 Solidarity Bank Charges report, a popular comparative survey of the transactional bank accounts offered by six South African banks.

Cheslyn Jacobs, the head of sales and service at TymeBank, says its account beat the winner in the category of 12 to 17 transactions – which is the low-income user profile – coming in “almost 50% cheaper than the market leader”.

Solidarity’s comparisons are based on predetermined user profiles with a set number of transactions in a month rather than the income of the user.

The average monthly fees incurred by customers is R10, Jacobs says. “This drops to R7.50 when you take account of interest paid on savings, which will increase over time.”

Tyme customers have the option of adding up to 10 interest-bearing savings pockets to their accounts, at no cost. The bank calls them GoalSave pockets and pays interest of 6% a year for deposits held for up to 30 days, 7% a year for deposits held for 31 to 90 days, and 9% for deposits held for 91 days and longer.

Interest on the money in each GoalSave pocket is calculated daily, on the balance at the end of the day, and at the interest rate for that day. The daily interest builds up during the month and is added to the balance in the GoalSave account on the first day of the next month. Interest compounds monthly.

While you have instant access to the funds, you may not transact from your savings accounts by, for example, paying a beneficiary out of your savings account. Instead, you have to transfer all of the money in the savings pocket to your transactional account – you can’t make piecemeal withdrawals – and start saving again from scratch.