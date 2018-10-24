SA’s economic score shows modest improvement since August assessment

As SA tries to engineer an economic revival, improving the country’s growth rate is becoming increasingly critical, and hinges on revitalising components of the economy. Stanlib has compiled a list of 12 key indicators and scoring them on a monthly basis to assess whether SA is making meaningful progress towards an economic turnaround.

The ranking began in January following the election of Cyril Ramaphosa as ANC and national president, and the ensuing Ramaphoria.

The 12 indicators focus on variables including political stability, policy clarity, business confidence, employment, capital expenditure, housing activity and consumer income.

September analysis

Taking into account the impact of the various key economic developments over the past month, SA’s economic turnaround score was a disappointing 45% in September 2018.

This compares with a score of 40% in August, 41% in July, 42% in June, 44% in May, 46% in April, 43% in March, 40% in February and 33% in January.

The score of 45% is consistent with the expectation of very modest economic growth in 2018, and is still disappointing relative to earlier expectations that the score would move steadily higher each month, rising convincingly to above 50% towards the end of 2018.

Hopefully the current economic stimulus and recovery plan will start to have a visible impact on economic sentiment and growth within the coming months.