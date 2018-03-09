The Labour Court had harsh words for a union which sought to challenge the retrenchment of one of its Assmang shop stewards on the grounds that his dismissal was unfair.

Mandla Phakhathi’s services were terminated - together with those of a number of other employees - on account of Assmang Machadodorp Chrome Works’ operational requirements in April 2015.

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) challenged the termination of Phakhathi’s employment.

Phakhathi started working at the company‚ which operates an opencast mine in Mpumalanga‚ in 2007. In November 2011‚ he was elected as Numsa shop steward and became full-time in the post in January 2012.

The company had about 700 workers when Phakhathi was elected full-time.

The first retrenchments due to operational requirements took place the same year‚ resulting in 404 workers losing their jobs. A second tranche of retrenchments took place in 2014‚ when 168 employees were dismissed.

In 2015‚ Assmang’s remaining furnaces were switched off‚ and it was forced to run limited operations.

There were further retrenchments in April of that year‚ leaving the company with only 60 employees. Phakhathi was among those retrenched. The company also terminated the full-time shop-steward agreement it had entered into with the unions.