The Constitutional Court should attach conditions to the extended social grants contract between the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) and Cash Paymaster Services (CPS).

This is according to the Black Sash Trust in its responding affidavit to Sassa's application to have its contract with CPS extended until September.

The contract Sassa currently has with CPS was declared invalid by the Constitutional Court‚ but it extended it to the end of March after the agency failed to find a new contractor.

In papers filed to the Constitutional Court early this month‚ Sassa said the agency had managed to make arrangements for the payment of social grants to beneficiaries who are not serviced by CPS.