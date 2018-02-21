Professor Omphemetse Sibanda sent the e-mail‚ which was on Wednesday read into the record of the SA Human Rights Commission’s inquiry into allegations of racism in the College of Law‚ in November last year.

He tells the tale of how his life was threatened in anonymous phone calls‚ told that his days were numbered if he did not step down and was warned to guard his food and water against poisoning.

Sibanda noted in the e-mail that the matter was urgent as the calls were threatening his “life and limb”.

He says in the e-mail that the first anonymous call came the previous day with a chilling warning that “my living days are numbered and that I must step down as acting dean if I value my life”.

“I am very concerned and fearful for my safety. More fearful because this threat comes on the back of an advice from one of my colleagues that I must never leave in my office any consumables open (including water) to avoid being poisoned.”

Sibanda further states in the e-mail that he was so frightened that he feared walking around the university’s main campus in Muckleneuk‚ Pretoria‚ and that he asked the protection services to install CCTV cameras at strategic positions on the 6th floor.