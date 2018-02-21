R57-billion for free tertiary education

Government has been forced to hold back on some of its capital projects and reduce spending on goods and services in order to find R57-billion to fund free tertiary education.

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba made the announcement in Parliament on Wednesday when he tabled the national budget for 2018.

Gigaba said an additional amount of R57-billion has been allocated to the department of higher education and training to provide free university education‚ which has raised such spending to R67-billion from the adjusted allocations announced in the medium-term budget policy statement in October last year.

Gigaba was forced to scramble for new money to fund free tertiary education following a surprise announcement to that effect by then- president Jacob Zuma in December last year.