Driven by the love for cars

The motor car industry is often seen to present slim opportunities for females, but for Nthabiseng Byrnes, patience and determination are key to excelling in the motor industry.

Byrnes is the first female assembly production manager at BMW's Rosslyn plant in Pretoria where she's responsible for planning, discussing and completing reports about production and the staff.

During the company's opening of the R73-million training academy on Friday, Byrnes bore testament to the investment BMW has put into social upliftment and skills development.

The 37-year-old has been with the multinational car manufacturing company for 17 years and has occupied various positions on her way to heading the production assembly.

Growing up in GaRankuwa, Byrnes said her love for cars was inspired by her older brothers who assembled cars using wire and she would follow them around while they played.

"My upbringing taught me that I needed to be driven and to not fear challenges. I view them as opportunities to learn in this difficult industry," she told Sowetan.