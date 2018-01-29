Group of investors cry foul over chicken 'scam'

Would-be farmers from Mpumalanga are crying foul after losing thousands of rands after investing in a chicken business.

The investors claimed they later discovered the business deal was a scam.

Nine people lost more than R200000 they had deposited into the company's account between December 2015 and March 2016.

There are no signed contracts.

This was confirmed by Lewis Chauke - the chairman and owner of Ad-Luck Holdings, which operates from Midrand and at Extenion 8 Zwartkops in Centurion.

The group consists of farmers, teachers, retired persons and unemployed citizens, who claimed Chauke held several presentations in Ermelo where he lured them into parting with their money.

Bongani Mthenjwa said Chauke advertised his chicken business in November 2015. Chauke promised interested investors a delivery of 300 chicks to raise, after which he would collect fully grown chickens to slaughter and distribute. Chauke was to pay them the proceeds.

For this number of chicks, investors paid R18239 and delivery was due at the end of December and on January 8 2016, Mthenjwa said.

Mninwa Mthimunye said expensive preparations were made for the chicken run, but when the chicks were to be delivered, Chauke had a number of excuses. He said Chauke told them to recruit more people to reach a minimum of 22000 chicks.