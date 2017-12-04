Black Business Council suspends Danisa Baloyi over missing Acsa R5m

Danisa Baloyi has been suspended from the Black Business Council (BBC) in connection with the missing R5m donation from Airports Company SA.

Speaking at the BBC offices in Rosebank on Monday, BBC secretary-general George Sebulela said Baloyi had been suspended pending the finalisation of an investigation into the missing money. Baloyi was served with a letter of suspension on Thursday.

“Key to the content of the letter is the council’s request for Dr Baloyi to refrain from any activity of the organisation in the name of the BBC until the matter had been resolved.”

Kganki Matabane has been appointed BBC CEO with immediate effect.

The BBC said it had been reliably informed that Acsa had formally laid charges against Baloyi. The BBC also laid charges against Baloyi last week.

“Where is the money? I wish I knew. That’s part of the investigation,” said Sebulela.

“There is evidence that indeed implicates the president. I must say, however, [Baloyi] is not guilty until proven guilty. But there is prima facie evidence,” he said.

Last week, Sebulela said: “[Acsa] has confirmed that R5m was donated to sponsor the council. It was later discovered that the Acsa donation had not been deposited into the BBC’s bank account.”

In a statement‚ Acsa said it had agreed to support the economic transformation lobbying programme of the BBC‚ as this was an important and strategic initiative aligned to Acsa’s transformation objectives.

Acsa said a formal written request was sent by Baloyi to the CEO of Airports Company dated March 29‚ 2017.

“The fourth paragraph of the letter stated: ‘The BBC’s President’s Office has appointed Merit Energy to help facilitate the implementation of the Campaign. Merit Energy will bill ACSA as discussed’‚” Acsa said.

Acsa said this letter had been made available for inspection by the investigators appointed by the BBC.

Acsa said examination of the relevant remittance advice documents shows that it paid a total of R5-million into the Merit Energy bank account in two tranches on April 25 and on May 31.

“Further‚ Airports Company confirms that it has asked the SAPS to investigate the trail of the funds after they were transferred on the basis of the payment information provided by the BBC. The company will lay criminal charges if any wrongdoing is uncovered‚” Acsa said.

- BusinessLIVE