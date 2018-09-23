Sport

Tapuwa Kapini catches gears and spanners as a workshop owner

By Sihle Ndebele - 23 September 2018 - 14:15
Highlands Park captain and goalkeeper Tapuwa Kapini has ventured into the motor repair business.
The manner in which Highlands Park captain Tapuwa Kapini ventured into the vehicle repair business is a true example of the old adage "when life gives you lemons, make lemonade".

Kapini co-owns a workshop that fixes gearboxes in Pomona, Kempton Park. The Highlands skipper had no intention of getting into fixing gearboxes until his own Ford Ranger ruptured a gearbox some years ago.

His attempts to fix it hit a snag when the dealership slapped him with a R46000 quotation, without knowing they were planting the seed for a business in the Zimbabwean shot-stopper's mind. Kapini took matters into his own hands.

"My Ford Ranger had a had gearbox problem, when I took it to a Ford dealership they quoted me R46000 to install a new one," he recalled. "I could not afford that amount.

"I went to a friend of mine who had little knowledge of fixing cars. We took the gearbox out, thoroughly cleaned and examined it and put in some screws. That's how I got into this business. Today, we co-own Trec Gearbox Specialist business, and it is registered."

The ex-Platinum Stars and AmaZulu keeper is planning to enhance his mechanic expertise by obtaining an analogous certificate in the near future.

"We have four employees. Most of the time I am in camp with the team and that's when my partner Emmanuel steps up and does everything. We fix approximately five cars a day, depending on the parts [available]. If it's cars like Toyotas, it's easy," Kapini stated.

The Lions of the North captain arrived in SA in 2007. He's fluent in Zulu and Setswana. The 34-year-old goalie is not planning to retire any time soon. He spends his leisure time with his children.

