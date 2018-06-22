Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed the signing of Khama Billiat from Mamelodi Sundowns.

In one of the biggest transfer coups of the preseason to the 2018-19 season‚ Amakhosi have landed the 27-year-old Zimbabwean attacking star‚ whose contract at Sundowns ended this month.

Chiefs announced the big signing of Billiat‚ along with Madagascar international midfielder Andriamirado ‘Dux’ Hasina Andrianarimanana and defender Letlhogonolo Mirwa from ABC Motsepe League team Buya Msuthu FC‚ on their Twitter page.