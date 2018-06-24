African teams penalised through errors

A litany of errors: silly own goals, goals from set-pieces and loss of concentration at crucial moments towards the end of matches - that has been the agonising story of African teams at the World Cup in Russia.

The basics of football, defending set-pieces and resultant own goals have been the hallmark of Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia and to a certain extent Senegal and Nigeria.

It is an embarrassment, as Africa started celebrating only after Senegal and Nigeria got victories in opening and second rounds respectively on Tuesday and Friday.

Even Senegal - who picked up the continent's first maximum points, winning 2-1 against Poland - and Nigeria's 2-0 thumping of Iceland, conceded through set-pieces in their openers.

The Lions of Teranga were unable to properly organise themselves during corners and free kicks.

Remarkably, all first seven strikes against African teams at this year's tournament came from set-pieces.

Egypt, Morocco and Tunisia were all defeated towards the end of first-round matches from set-pieces by Uruguay, Iran and England respectively.

Nigeria, Tunisia and Senegal were also outmanoeuvred through set-pieces.