Boxing indaba a success

Tando Zonke, the chairperson of the newly elected committee of the Eastern Cape Boxing Promoters Association (ECBPA), has described the meeting they held with the Boxing SA delegation in East London last Saturday as successful.

He said the meeting was attended by the ECBPA executive elected during a two-day annual general meeting (AGM) at Scenery Park Hall in East London in May.

ECBPA executive members are Andile Bakubaku (deputy chair), Bongani Zulu (secretary), Mlungisi Siyo (deputy secretary), Sbongile Kebe (treasurer), Koko Godlo, Monica Goci, Mbulelo Mfama, Chris Pondo and Lutando Nqanqala.

Additional members include BSA chairman Peter Ngatane, board members Khulile Radu and Luthando Jack and BSA CEO Tsholofelo Lejaka, who met with Zonke's ECBPA executive in East London. Zonke said they outlined their challenges to BSA .

"We had constructive discussions in relation to the legitimacy of the current structure. We agreed that there was a dispute on the correctness of the constitution that was submitted to BSA.

"BSA has to work towards the unity and cohesion of promoters in the Eastern Cape," he added.