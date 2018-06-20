SA boxing is on the rise, Tsholofelo Lejaka gushes

Boxing SA (BSA) chief executive Tsholofelo Lejaka feels local boxing has a bright future.

Lejaka was speaking yesterday at the pre-fight medical of the Golden Gloves "Bombs Away" tournament that will take place at Emperors Palace on Saturday evening.

"If you look at the previous year, we had 78 tournaments in total and, unfortunately, not all of them made it to television screens, and this has deprived the majority of South Africans of witnessing the razzmatazz," said Lejaka.

"Boxing is on the upward trajectory and we are doing well."

He said the recent achievements of boxers like Hekkie Budler, Zolani Tete and Kevin Lerena on the world stage was testimony to this.

"Come Saturday, there should be activity on the floor. We are excited."

The pre-fight medical was conducted by BSA's Gauteng manager Archie Nyingwa and Dr Steven Selepe.

Interestingly, both Thulani "Evolution" Mbenge and Diego Chaves of Argentina were 60g over the required weight limit.

Mbenge and Chaves - who will headline the bill with a 12- rounder for the vacant IBO welterweight title - tipped the scales at 70.20kg. The limit was 70.14kg.

Rowan Campbell and Thabiso "The Rock" Mchunu, will also feature in international bouts on Saturday night. Campbell will welcome Malakhaz Sujashvili from Georgia for the IBO youth super middleweight, while Mchunu and Ricards Bolotnikis of Latvia will meet in a 10-rounder in the cruiserweight class.

Action will begin at 7pm.