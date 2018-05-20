It's all systems go for transfers

With the 2017/18 PSL season over, the transfer window is already in full swing.

Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs will be expected to open their chequebooks after four and three seasons without silverware respectively.

But Mamelodi Sundowns, the reigning Absa Premiership champions, will also make some signings to ensure they keep ahead.

The obvious transfer targets are the likes of Andile Jali, who's free and reported to be talking to Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns.

Last season's PSL Footballer of the Season Lebogang Manyama is apparently unsettled in Turkey and wants to return home, while Tokelo Rantie and Mandla Masango are also on the lookout after stints in Turkey and Denmark respectively.

But there are PSL players who are still contracted to their clubs and the big teams are after them.

Sunday World looks at PSL players who could set the transfer window alight.

Thulani Hlatshwayo [Bidvest Wits]

The Bafana Bafana captain has been strongly linked to the Buccaneers, but until now nothing has materialised. Our sources say Pirates have revived their interest in the centre-back.

Sifiso Hlanti [Bidvest Wits]

He's been one of Wits' key players for sometime but Bucs are also keen on him.